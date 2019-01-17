Montana Attorney General Tim Fox joined the conversation on the government shutdown.
In the Facebook post, Fox says the need for border security is non-negotiable, adding "we need to open our government and secure our borders now."
He also says in the post, "inexpensive meth from Mexico is pouring into our state in record amounts and high purity, killing our citizens, destroying our families, and clogging our justice system."
Back in October, Montana Highway Patrol received a large federal grant to combat meth trafficking. MHP Chief, Colonel Tom Butler said at the time, "the vast majority of meth in Montana is coming from Mexico, and our highways are the arteries upon which it travels."
In the release, MHP says cartels and other trafficking organizations account for most of the meth coming into Montana.
The release also says in 2017, MHP seized 68 lbs of meth.
KULR-8 went through Yellowstone County Court documents to see how prevalent meth charges are in our region. In the last two weeks, there were 32 cases of criminal possession of a dangerous drug with meth involved.