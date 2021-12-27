Cold arctic air has settled in across the region, bringing in some of the coldest air we've seen all season. The bitter cold will continue to stick with us throughout the week, with wind chills down to 30 to 50 F below zero out of northern Montana. If you have plans to be outdoors, please dress appropriately, as frost bite can occur within minutes. Don't forget to also protect your pets and livestock, and if you have to travel this week be sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
Artic Air Has Arrived
