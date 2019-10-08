Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE WITH 1 TO 2 INCHES OF ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES WILL BE COMMON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLICK CONDITIONS AS WET ROADS RE-FREEZE THIS EVENING. THIS COULD IMPACT THIS EVENINGS AND TOMORROW MORNINGS COMMUTE. BRIDGES MAY BE ESPECIALLY TREACHEROUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS, CALL 5 1 1. ADDITIONAL GRAPHICS FOR THIS HAZARD CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/BILLINGS &&