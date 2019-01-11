Apple is reportedly planning to unveil three new iPhones later this year.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the tech giant's new iPhones will include a successor to the struggling iPhone 10R.
Apple's highest end model is said to feature a triple rear camera.. While the two lower end models will be fitted with double rear cameras.
The Wall Street Journal also reports that Apple is considering dropping LCD displays in the future and sticking with phones that contain organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays.
Displays using OLED make images appear brighter and sharper than LCD displays.. Which is what the iPhone 10R model currently comes with.
Apple recently lowered its revenue guidance for the first quarter, citing lower than expected iPhone sales, primarily in China.