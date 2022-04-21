The next Spring storm will move into south central Montana late tonight through Friday bringing high country snow, and rain tracking from west to east. Friday afternoon and evening will bring a slight chance for severe weather in far southeastern Montana. You'll want to be on the lookout for strong gusty winds and hail, then afternoon the sun sets rain will begin to change over to snow. Heavy snow will be possible over the mountains, foothills and the eastern plains by Saturday, with areas of significant wind creating blizzard conditions at times.
Another Spring Storm Moves In
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.