Ingredients:
-21 pitted dates
-4 oz. goat cheese, softened
-1 lb. bacon, cut in half
-Maple syrup
-Cayenne pepper
-Toothpicks
*Makes 21 dates
Recipe:
-Pre-Heat oven to 350 degrees
-Slice dates half-way length-wise, pull out pits
-Stuff with goat cheese, close dates
-Wrap bacon around date, secure with toothpick
-Place date on baking sheet (lined with tinfoil)
-Drizzle maple syrup on date
-Sprinkle with cayenne pepper
-Repeat process for rest of dates
-Bake 10 minutes, turnover
-Bake another 10 minutes (or repeat until bacon is evenly cooked)
-Let cool!