Ingredients:

-21 pitted dates

-4 oz. goat cheese, softened

-1 lb. bacon, cut in half

-Maple syrup

-Cayenne pepper

-Toothpicks

*Makes 21 dates

Recipe:

-Pre-Heat oven to 350 degrees

-Slice dates half-way length-wise, pull out pits

-Stuff with goat cheese, close dates

-Wrap bacon around date, secure with toothpick

-Place date on baking sheet (lined with tinfoil)

-Drizzle maple syrup on date

-Sprinkle with cayenne pepper

-Repeat process for rest of dates

-Bake 10 minutes, turnover

-Bake another 10 minutes (or repeat until bacon is evenly cooked)

-Let cool!

