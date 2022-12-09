BILLINGS, Mont. - The All American Shootout event is happening at MetraPark in Billings with a half-time show Friday honoring Missing Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).
The All American Shootout is a three-day basketball event taking place Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
During Friday's Eagle River versus Plenty Coups beginning at 2:30 p.m., there will be a Red Dress special honoring MMIP during half-time.
A release from event organizers with MMIP-Billings said the half-time show will feature a drum group performing an honor song for MMIP.
MMIP families, loved ones or volunteers may hold photos provided by the event or their own in support of their loved one.
Organizers encourage attendees to wear red to Friday's event.