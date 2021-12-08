Texas Sheet Cake:
Utensils
3 bowls
1 medium saucepan
mixer
measuring cups
spatula
18X13 pan
cooking spray
Ingredients
granulated sugar
powdered sugar
salt
butter
all-purpose flour
unsweetened cocoa powder
vanilla extract
water
baking soda
sour cream
eggs
milk
*Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease pan
Cake
1. In saucepan, put one cup of water, two sticks of butter and 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder. Cook on medium heat and bring mixture to boil.
*regularly check on saucepan to occasionally stir while completing steps 2-4
2. In first bowl, put 2 cups of flour, 2 cups of granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Mix together.
3. In second bowl, put 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix together.
4. Pour second bowl into first bowl and mix together until batter is smooth.
5. Once saucepan has come to a boil, turn off stove and pour saucepan into first bowl. Mix together until batter is smooth.
6. Pour batter into pan and bake for 15 minutes.
7. *While cake is baking make frosting
Frosting
1. In third bowl, add 6 tablespoons of milk, 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1 stick of butter and 3 3/4 cups of powdered sugar. Mix together until smooth.
*After cake is done baking, take out of oven and place on stove. Let it cool for 5 minutes before putting frosting on top of cake. Smooth frosting on top of cake evenly with a spatula. Let cake sit for another 5 minutes for frosting to harden on top of cake. Enjoy with a cold class of milk. Happy Holidays!