Texas Sheet Cake:

Utensils 

3 bowls 

1 medium saucepan 

mixer 

measuring cups 

spatula 

18X13 pan 

cooking spray 

Ingredients 

granulated sugar 

powdered sugar 

salt 

butter 

all-purpose flour 

unsweetened cocoa powder 

vanilla extract 

water 

baking soda 

sour cream 

eggs 

milk 

*Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease pan 

Cake 

1. In saucepan, put one cup of water, two sticks of butter and 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder. Cook on medium heat and bring mixture to boil. 

*regularly check on saucepan to occasionally stir while completing steps 2-4 

2. In first bowl, put 2 cups of flour, 2 cups of granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Mix together. 

3. In second bowl, put 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2 eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix together. 

4. Pour second bowl into first bowl and mix together until batter is smooth. 

5. Once saucepan has come to a boil, turn off stove and pour saucepan into first bowl. Mix together until batter is smooth. 

6. Pour batter into pan and bake for 15 minutes. 

7. *While cake is baking make frosting 

Frosting 

1. In third bowl, add 6 tablespoons of milk, 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1 stick of butter and 3 3/4 cups of powdered sugar. Mix together until smooth. 

*After cake is done baking, take out of oven and place on stove. Let it cool for 5 minutes before putting frosting on top of cake. Smooth frosting on top of cake evenly with a spatula. Let cake sit for another 5 minutes for frosting to harden on top of cake. Enjoy with a cold class of milk. Happy Holidays!

