Ales for trails---a beer bonanza and concert celebration---is returning to billings tomorrow night---our ren wadsworth has all you need to know about this event---and how it directly impacts the magic city community.
Aslv: a popular summer celebration is right around the corner---but this event is also responsible for making trails just like this one possible in the magic city.
Attendees will have a selection of more than 50 microbrews, wine and non-alchoholic beverages.
There will also be a raffle----silent disco---- beer competion and live music from the repeat offenders.
Billings trailnet organizes the annual event and knows how pivitol the fun night is for maintaining the trails system in the city.
kristi drake/billings trailnet executive director
Sot: "There is no trail fund in the city of billings, and because there is no fund at the city, then they rely on billings trail net to raise that money to provide that match. Typically, we will provide 25- 100 thousand dollars to give those matching funds that the city needs to be eligible to reeve those big expensive grants that really are so meaningful to our city. "
This year's event is also celebrating the upcoming groundbreaking of the skyline trail and inner belt loop road -- as both are now months away from completion.
And contributions from ales for trails go directly to making these two projects become reality.
In addition to donations---trail net was also able to contribute $350 thousand dollars towards completion of the skyline trail.
and this is all set to kick off tomorrow night at 5pm here at zoomontana.
Gfx:tickets for ales for trails are $40 and cover your drinks and entry... And we've got the info on where you can buy them up on our website non stop local dot com
All proceeds benefit Billings trails. Tickets at alesfortrails.com or at the Base Camp, The Spoke Shop or Yellowstone Fitness.
Billings TrailNet is a nonprofit (501c3), grassroots organization whose mission is to promote a complete, community-wide trail system. Our vision is the Billings area as a premier community for healthy lifestyles and active transportation where biking and walking are safe and an integral part of everyday activity. Learn more at http://billingstrailnet.org, or call 406-281-1244.