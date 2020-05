BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Department of Environmental Quality is celebrating air quality awareness May 4th-8th.

The Wyoming DEQ says everyone can reduce individual contributions to air pollution. WDEQ encourages people to consider small daily habits, such as riding a bicycle or spending less time idling vehicles.

More information can be found here: http://deq.wyoming.gov/aqd/news/deq-to-celebrate-air-quality-awareness-week-2