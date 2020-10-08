BILLINGS, Mont. - A trip to the gas station is a mundane chore for most people, but for one woman it was a bright spot during a dark day.

Hil Hart, a mother a four boys, who recently suffered her second loss of a child, made a quick stop at zip trip on her way home. Hart says she was in the store briefly before she was handed me a note. A tiny green square paper with a sticker on it.

Little did Hart know that the note would change her whole day around. After an exhausting work day and two sick kids, Hart says she broke down in tears inside her car.

“I don’t even know why I was crying, at the time. I was trying to compose myself and I looked down in my cup holder and there was his little note. It said when life gets you down, just keep swimming and then the sticker and it said from Jim at Zip Trip," says Hart.

Meet the man behind the note, Jim Pickering. With no other reason than wanting to be a light in someone’s day, Jim started handing out notes.

“I put them in my pocket here and then when they’re either running out the door or trying to or before that, I just say, well, here’s a thought that might be helpful to you," says Jim.

Jim didn't just start doing this recently, he says he been spreading joy to his customers for several years. Hart is just one of the many who’s been touched by Jim’s kindness.

“I didn’t realize I meet that many people on a regular basis... the people have been very good to me here. And if that were not so none of this would be happening," says Jim.

Jim says he has no plans to stop anytime soon, and he appreciates his job creating a work environment that makes this all possible.