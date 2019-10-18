Actress and activist Jane Fonda arrested during protest for the second time

Police in Washington DC arrested actress and activist, Jane Fonda, again.
Fonda has temporarily moved to DC to host "Fire Drill Friday" protests to call attention to the climate change crisis.
Police arrested her last Friday, and did again today when she and others blocked a street near the capitol.
Actor Sam Waterson joined Fonda at her protest today.
He was arrested as well.
Fonda is pushing for the 'Green New Deal', proposed legislation to address climate change.
Fonda says she plans to bring out scientist, climate activists, and other celebrities to Capitol Hill each week until at least mid-January.