Many of the water fixtures for human consumption in the schools of the laurel school district are out of order due to unsafe drinking conditions.
Older schools like Graff elementary, have lead piping throughout the building, and this can lead to some serious health concerns, but the district is doing all they can to ensure the health and safety of children, staff, and faculty.
In March, the district informed the parents that they would be testing the water to determine if the levels of lead are safe for human consumption.
Last week, the district received the results of water sampling and found they had many fixtures out of compliance.
Graff elementary, for example, had 23 fixtures tested and 12 of those were found to have too high of a lead concentration.
Although Graff’s water is sourced municipally, the building itself was built in 1951 and like many buildings constructed during that same time, Graff's pipes are made from lead.
Wayne Fjare, Director of Facilities for Laurel School District describes what happens with a sink that does not pass the regulations. “When we did our testing, all the results came back, every result that was above what is required by the state we took out of service, either took it completely out of service or for hand washing only. This sink here did not pass and it's been an out-of-order situation. We will pursue remediation on it and then test again to make sure that we are below what is required by the state.” Fjare said
Paige Miller, a third-grade teacher at Graff elementary wants to reassure parents that the school cares for the safety of the children, but she also wants to take this moment as a teaching lesson for her students.
She said, “We just talked this morning about the fact there are things that can affect our water quality and we need to be really careful with what we use to build. We need to be careful about where our water comes from, and make sure that we check and things like that, and make sure that we are healthy and stay safe and the kids understand that things can happen where temporally we may have to try something different, until we can get the situation fixed and they are all on board with it.”
Fjare says some of the ways they are helping reduce the amount of lead concentration is by flushing the pipes if they are left stagnant, like over a three-day weekend.
They are also installing bottle fillers, which help filter the water to make it safe for everyone to drink.