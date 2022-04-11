Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates late tonight and Tuesday morning could exceed an inch per hour at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons should consider delaying all travel. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&