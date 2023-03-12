43rd National Finals Skijoring Races in Red Lodge conclude

RED LODGE, Mont. - Sunday concluded the National Finals Skijoring Races.
Skijoring originates hundreds of years ago in Scandinavia, used as a way for people to travel during harsh winter weather.
The act became recognized at the 2nd Olympic Winter Games, having people compete head to head in a demonstration to see who would be the fastest.
Red Lodge hosted 95 skijoring competitors and 135 teams, competing in skijoring for both skiers and snowboarders.
People from across the United States and Canada have come to watch skijoring competitors in Red Lodge since 1980.
One fan of the competition credited Red Lodge for hosting the finals.
"It's much more down to earth than other places that host this kind of stuff," said Kim Fox, an attendee at the National Finals Skijoring Races.
Fox traveled from Florida, and said as someone who skis herself as a hobby, she was delighted in watching the races and interacting with the community.
"I wanted a real town, with real people, and a real mountain. I found it."
More information can be found at National Finals Skijoring Races in Red Lodge.