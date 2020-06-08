Big Horn County added two (2) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The patients are both males in their 60’s who tested due to symptoms and were found through contact tracing by public health nurses.
Of the earlier confirmed-positive cases, a total of 15 patients have recovered and one (1) person is deceased. 22 patients are quarantining and recovering at home and three (3) patients are hospitalized.
The Big Horn County Public Health Department and Indian Health Service (IHS) Public Health Nursing are tracing the contacts of this new case. All close contacts will be notified, interviewed, and given instructions for further action if required.