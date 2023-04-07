13th Judicial District Court Rules Northwestern Energy Power Plant Permit Is Unlawful

LAUREL, Mont. -- The thirteenth Judicial District Court in Yellowstone County ruled Montana DEQ issued an unlawful permit to North Western Energy to build a 175 mega-watt methane gas power plant near a Laurel in 2021
The court said DEQ failed to analyze the Gas Plants' Greenhouse Emissions and Associated Climate Impacts in Montana.
This means North Western Energy will have to immediately stop construction on that power plant.
The plant is located a mile and a half up the road from a small community that formed Thiel Road Coalition, a group of advocates representing the neighborhood that is directly impacted by the power plant.
Carah Ronan lives right next door to the plant and she is a member of the Thiel Road Coalition. She said she is pleased to hear the ruling of the court
"The judge ruled in our favor by calling to attention that North Western Energy is indeed skirting through the process of actually doing what is said and needed to be done and doing environmental analysis on the air quality, the light quality, the noise that is going to be coming out of this plant and directly effecting not only those that live right across the river from it but in the city of Laurel and 15 miles downwind in the city of Billings," said Ronan
North Western Energy is planning to appeal the court's decision to vacate its air quality permit for the Yellowstone County Generating Station.
We did receive a comment from Northwestern Energy Vice President of Supply and Montana Government Affairs John Hines he said in part, "Our air permit was reviewed and approved by the DEQ using standards that have been in effect for many years. We began construction of this project with this in mind. We will work with the DEQ to determine the path forward.”
Aaron Felder another member of the Thiel Road Coalition said he too will keep moving forward to make sure their voices are heard.
Felder said, "To speak more of what we are going to do is what Carah was saying is we are going to continue to show up and continue to voice what we have been voicing and our concerns until they are addressed."