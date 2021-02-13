12-year-old boy shoots home intruder

Police say they do not expect to file criminal charges against a 12-year-old boy who shot and killed a home intruder in North Carolina.

The shooting happened just before 1 am Saturday at an apartment Building in Goldsboro.

Officials say the masked intruders forced their way into the residence of 73-year-old Linda Ellis, demanding money.

At least one of the suspects was armed and allegedly shot Ellis.

Officials say that's when the 12-year-old fired a gun in self-defense, and the two suspects ran away.

At an intersection near the home police found 19-year-old Khalil herring, also shot.

He died at the hospital and Ellis suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Goldsboro police say they are investigating the original armed robbery and subsequent shootings.

