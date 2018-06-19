Weather Blog

Good Morning,

Looks like the heaviest t'storms are out of the picture for a while. But we still have a few more days of rain and cooler highs. Today's precip could be slow moving and that would only add to central Montana's flood problems. We should start clearing out by Sunday and most of next week looks really nice. Today is National Take Your Dog To Work Day.



WEATHER HEADLINES:

- Today's thunderstorms could add to current flood levels across central Montana.

- A few more heavy thunderstorms are possible today and over the weekend.

- We get a break next week as sunshine returns to Montana starting Sunday.



MONTANA'S WEATHER:

FLOOD WARNINGS/WATCHES remain in effect, mostly in Central Montana. There is the potential that some thunderstorms could produce brief periods of heavy rain and additional flooding or even flash flooding. Any heavy rainfall over any areas currently under a flood warning or advisory could make the situation worse or extend the flooding problems. A relatively weak short wave should arrive in Montana today. With plenty of moisture available we can expect scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms throughout the day, especially along the continental divide. Another low pressure system should roll over Montana Saturday. This low will be a bit stronger, so expect more showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday and Monday should be the warmest days of the week as a high pressure ridge builds over the area. Temperatures should be the warmest we`ve experienced this year so far. Expect a cold front to quickly pass through the area Monday night. The biggest impact will be to western lakes as winds increase during the frontal passage. Not a lot of precipitation is currently expected. The rest of Tuesday through Thursday will be dry with seasonal temperatures thanks to a weak trough over the area. Thunderstorms could return by Thursday night.



MONTANA'S FORECASTS:

West of the Continental Divide-

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.



Central Montana-

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 80...60 to 70 in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55...40 to 50 in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 70 to 80.



Southwest Montana-

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 75...55 to 65 in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain showers through the night. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows 40 to 50. Highs 65 to 75.



Northeast Montana-

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80. Lows in the upper 50s.



South Central and Southeast Montana-

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

