Why it is important to "Stop The Bleed"

Cody – Did you know that you can die more quickly from bleeding than any other injury? Most people don’t know that. So, the Park County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Department want to get the word out and save lives. Deputies are learning how to “Stop the Bleed.

When people are injured, minutes matter, especially in case of bleeding.

Park County Sheriff’s Communications Supervisor Monte McClain explained, “They can bleed to death in five to ten minutes, depending on the severity of the bleed.”

McClain said the tragedy at Sandy Hook started an international effort to teach people how to stop the bleed.

McClain explained, “After the school shooting in Connecticut, where we had all those school children who were injured, there was after action reports that came out that specifically stated that there were come children involved would have survived, had the rapid application of a tourniquet or pressure dressing been applied.”

McClain said that brought about the Hartford Consensus, led by the American College of Surgeons, which recommends law enforcement as well as average citizens know how to stop the bleed.

He commented, “Because it’s the leading cause of preventable death in society, when it comes to a trauma situation.

So, McClain taught the Park County Sheriff, and his deputies, how to apply a tourniquet…apply pressure to a wound, or even stuff large wounds with gauze to stop the bleeding.

He told them injuries in Iraq and Afghanistan proved, “Tourniquets don’t cause the damage everyone thought they did.”

While the Park County Sheriff’s deputies are armed with stop the bleed kits, McClain says other people in Park County need to be trained too. Many parts of the area are very far from immediate medical care.

It would take a ground ambulance more than an hour to get to Crandall, for instance. And, there is no cell phone service there. So, if someone was seriously injured in a remote area, and started bleeding heavily, an educated bystander would be their only hope for survival.

McClain remarked, “A lay person who applies a tourniquet and stops the bleed can do as much for a patient as an ALS ambulance that’s paramedic staffed.”

McClain said you should contact your local hospital, to find out if they provide “Stop the Bleed” classes.

The sheriff’s classes were made possible by donations of money and materials from Merit Energy, Powell Valley Healthcare, and Guardian Flight.