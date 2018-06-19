Why it is important to "Stop The Bleed"

The conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer has died. Krauthammer had announced a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and in early June revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.
The conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer has died. Krauthammer had announced a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and in early June revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.
Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died. The Gorilla Foundation says the 46-year-old western lowland gorilla died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains on Tuesday.
Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, has died. The Gorilla Foundation says the 46-year-old western lowland gorilla died in her sleep at the foundation's preserve in California's Santa Cruz mountains on Tuesday.
President Trump announced today that he has ended his administration's policy of separating families detained at the U.S. border.
President Trump announced today that he has ended his administration's policy of separating families detained at the U.S. border.
President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right."
President Donald Trump says he's postponing this week's picnic for members of Congress, saying the timing "doesn't feel right."
Cody – Did you know that you can die more quickly from bleeding than any other injury? Most people don’t know that. So, the Park County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Department want to get the word out and save lives.
Cody – Did you know that you can die more quickly from bleeding than any other injury? Most people don’t know that. So, the Park County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Department want to get the word out and save lives.
45-year old Waheba Issa Dais is accused of, "promoting ISIS's agenda, facilitating recruitment for ISIS, and maintaining a virtual library of instructions on how to make bombs, poison, and suicide vests."
45-year old Waheba Issa Dais is accused of, "promoting ISIS's agenda, facilitating recruitment for ISIS, and maintaining a virtual library of instructions on how to make bombs, poison, and suicide vests."
President Donald Trump is signing a new space policy directive at the White House that aims to reduce satellite clutter in space.
President Donald Trump is signing a new space policy directive at the White House that aims to reduce satellite clutter in space.
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create the 'Space Force' as an independent service branch.
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create the 'Space Force' as an independent service branch.
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.
A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.
Domino's Pizza is taking to the streets to fill potholes across America. The pizza giant is working to make deliveries a little easier by making road repairs in towns customers have nominated.
Domino's Pizza is taking to the streets to fill potholes across America. The pizza giant is working to make deliveries a little easier by making road repairs in towns customers have nominated.
UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.
UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl.
Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl.
A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.
A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans.
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death. State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death. State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.