Search for missing Columbus man temporarily suspended

Gary Garcia has lived in Billings for many years. He had never considered participating in the Relay For Life until he was hit with a big surprise.
Gary Garcia has lived in Billings for many years. He had never considered participating in the Relay For Life until he was hit with a big surprise.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
The Billings Fire Department presented a new budget proposal to the city council.
The Billings Fire Department presented a new budget proposal to the city council.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
In the past 30 years, more than 2,000 Americans have been exonerated, cleared of charges and released from prison for crimes they did not commit. This spring two men in Montana were cleared of murder charges thanks to the work of the Montana Innocence Project.
In the past 30 years, more than 2,000 Americans have been exonerated, cleared of charges and released from prison for crimes they did not commit. This spring two men in Montana were cleared of murder charges thanks to the work of the Montana Innocence Project.
With rain showers and frequent flooding over the past few months, it’s hard to imagine this year’s fire season isn’t canceled. But a new report shows Montanans should still be preparing for an above-average fire season.
With rain showers and frequent flooding over the past few months, it’s hard to imagine this year’s fire season isn’t canceled. But a new report shows Montanans should still be preparing for an above-average fire season.
In the past few weeks, police report multiple armed robberies taking place in Bozeman. What do you do if you find yourself in that situation?
In the past few weeks, police report multiple armed robberies taking place in Bozeman. What do you do if you find yourself in that situation?
UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.
UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.
Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl.
Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl.
A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.
A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans.
Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans.
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death. State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.
COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death. State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.