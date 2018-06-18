Billings Public Schools providing free summer lunch program - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings Public Schools providing free summer lunch program

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Every day, kids in Montana go without meals. For many, the meals they get in school are all they have.

Billings Public Schools' summer lunch program offers meals for free to anyone under the age of 18. If you are over 18, the meal is $3.95.

The main program runs Monday through Friday from June 13 until August 10.

June 13th - August 10th (no service on 7/4/18)

Noon - 1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday

  • Pioneer Park
  • Central Park
  • Highland Park
  • Gorham Park
  • Orchard Elementary
  • McKinley Elementary
  • Big Sky Elementary
  • Castle Rock Park

For more information on the program, call: (406) 281-5875.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Cancer survivor expected to participate in Relay For Life for the first time

    Cancer survivor expected to participate in Relay For Life for the first time

    Saturday, June 23 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-06-23 04:37:21 GMT

    Gary Garcia has lived in Billings for many years. He had never considered participating in the Relay For Life until he was hit with a big surprise.

    Gary Garcia has lived in Billings for many years. He had never considered participating in the Relay For Life until he was hit with a big surprise.

  • The Battle of Little Big Horn Reenactment

    The Battle of Little Big Horn Reenactment

    Friday, June 22 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-06-23 00:55:19 GMT
    A Garryowen family says they've been putting on the Battle of Little Big Horn reenactment every summer for 30 years. Jim Real Bird, General Manager for the Battle of Little Big Horn reenactment says the rain is making it too muddy and unsafe for the 40 cavalry horses and actors. Warriors, soldiers, horses, a few of the things at the battle of little big horn reenactment. For local Milo Paz it's annual tradition that signals the beginning of summer. 'I've actually been doing this ...
    A Garryowen family says they've been putting on the Battle of Little Big Horn reenactment every summer for 30 years. Jim Real Bird, General Manager for the Battle of Little Big Horn reenactment says the rain is making it too muddy and unsafe for the 40 cavalry horses and actors. Warriors, soldiers, horses, a few of the things at the battle of little big horn reenactment. For local Milo Paz it's annual tradition that signals the beginning of summer. 'I've actually been doing this ...

  • No charges filed in Lodge Grass triple murder

    No charges filed in Lodge Grass triple murder

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:08:16 GMT

    After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired.  Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents. 

    After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired.  Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two injured in Montana after swerving to avoid a kangaroo or wallaby

    Two injured in Montana after swerving to avoid a kangaroo or wallaby

    Thursday, June 21 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-21 23:02:48 GMT
    kangaroo (Wikimedia Commons)kangaroo (Wikimedia Commons)

    UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.

    UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.

  • No charges filed in Lodge Grass triple murder

    No charges filed in Lodge Grass triple murder

    Friday, June 22 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-06-22 22:08:16 GMT

    After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired.  Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents. 

    After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired.  Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents. 

  • Could Montana and Wyoming be saying goodbye to Daylight Saving Time?

    Could Montana and Wyoming be saying goodbye to Daylight Saving Time?

    Friday, June 22 2018 12:35 AM EDT2018-06-22 04:35:25 GMT

    Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.

    Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.

  • Big Horn County man charged in death of 5-year-old girl

    Big Horn County man charged in death of 5-year-old girl

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-06-19 22:57:58 GMT

    Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl. 

    Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl. 

  • Man charged in meth deaths of pregnant wife, daughter

    Man charged in meth deaths of pregnant wife, daughter

    Kayla Taylor OlsonKayla Taylor Olson

    A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.

    A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.

  • Great Falls Flooding Update

    Great Falls Flooding Update

    Friday, June 22 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-06-22 14:24:06 GMT
    Great Falls, as well as the Sun and Dearborn River in Northern Cascade County, are going to be under a flood warning until further notice. Family, friends, and even strangers have worked together to fill hundreds of sandbags to protect themselves against this raging force of Mother Nature. "I came home last night and it’s flooding. The land’s flooding and there’s a low spot coming from my neighbors so it’s coming in and I think my building’s g...
    Great Falls, as well as the Sun and Dearborn River in Northern Cascade County, are going to be under a flood warning until further notice. Family, friends, and even strangers have worked together to fill hundreds of sandbags to protect themselves against this raging force of Mother Nature. "I came home last night and it’s flooding. The land’s flooding and there’s a low spot coming from my neighbors so it’s coming in and I think my building’s g...

  • Internet sales tax decision to impact Montanans

    Internet sales tax decision to impact Montanans

    Thursday, June 21 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-06-21 15:49:02 GMT

    Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans. 

    Attorney General Tim Fox issued a statement on how an internet sales tax ruling will impact Montanans. 

  • No charges for teens who taunted drowning disabled man

    No charges for teens who taunted drowning disabled man

    Friday, June 22 2018 5:06 PM EDT2018-06-22 21:06:56 GMT

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death.    State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.

    COCOA, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they aren't charging a group of teens who taunted a drowning disabled man and recorded his death.    State Attorney Phil Archer released a statement Friday announcing his office's decision not to criminally charge four juveniles and one adult for failing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn at a Cocoa retention pond last July.