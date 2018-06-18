Wisconsin mom accused of recruiting for ISIS

UPDATE: Sources now indicate that the animal may actually have been an escaped wallaby from a petting zoo on the Fort Belknap Reservation.

After a careful review of the evidence and witness testimony, prosecutors concluded the investigation could not conclusively determine who shot whom, or in what order the shots were fired. Thus, there is no way to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who actually fired the shot(s) that killed any of the decedents.

Powell – On the longest day of the year, you may not be thinking about saving daylight. But, a Wyoming lawmaker in Powell is. He wants to save daylight in the winter, and stop changing the clock.

Bridger Franklin Boyd, a 34-year old Big Horn County resident, was arrested Tuesday in Billings by the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force on recently filed felony charges in connection with the June 18, 2018 death of a 5-year-old girl.

A 25-year-old Great Falls man is charged with two counts of negligent homicide in the January overdose death of his pregnant wife and his daughter, who was born prematurely.

Great Falls, as well as the Sun and Dearborn River in Northern Cascade County, are going to be under a flood warning until further notice. Family, friends, and even strangers have worked together to fill hundreds of sandbags to protect themselves against this raging force of Mother Nature. "I came home last night and it’s flooding. The land’s flooding and there’s a low spot coming from my neighbors so it’s coming in and I think my building’s g...