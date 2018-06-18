Trump signing directive to clean up space junk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is signing a new space policy directive at the White House that aims to reduce satellite clutter in space.



Trump said Monday that the United States' space program had been bogged down by politics and rising costs.



The policy calls for providing a safe and secure environment in orbit, as satellite traffic increases. It also sets up new guidelines for satellite design and operation, to avoid collisions and spacecraft breakups.



Trump also declared that "there's no place like space."



The president made the announcement at the same time he revealed the creation of what he called the Space Force, a new branch of the military whose creation will be overseen by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford.

