Public Works Department report addresses flooding throughout Billings

One of the items up for public comment at City Council this Monday, June 18th, is the May Monthly Report from the Public Works Department. The report addresses flooding which has affected several areas in the city in the last few weeks.

According to the monthly report from Public Works Director David Mumford, the water level in the city/county drain right now is even with the Yellowstone River. That means the drain is full of water for about a mile back from the river, which is almost 8 million gallons of water.

The city/county drain runs along the south side of King avenue East at Jackson Street through two culverts. At the moment, one of the culverts has already failed and the second is failing as well. Water has started to back up on the west side of Jackson Street and is washing out the bank. A contractor is set to begin installing a box culvert in the area at the end of July and hoping to finish near the end of August .

The area at Montclair Drive and 31st Street near Broadwater Avenue has seen significant amounts of water collecting after each storm. The Department is still working to figure out exactly why this is happening, but it appears to be a result of a combination of factors. It seems part of a drainage line has a constriction in it, but there are houses built over the line which makes it difficult to investigate. The area is also low-lying which makes discharge out of the Arnold drain very slow.

The report states the area at North 24th Street and 8th Avenue North traditionally has drainage issues because it has a low spot. When storms come in from the west, the main lines are full by the time the rain arrives to this area and makes it slow to drain. A new culvert was installed in the area three years ago, but residents have experienced high water in three rain events this year. Staff is assessing the area to determine the cause.

The Public Works Department report also addressed drainage issues at Cardiff Road south of Briarwood Boulevard and Cottonwood Park. Anyone who wishes to offer a public comment on the report is asked to sign the speaker list prior to the City Council meeting at 5:30.