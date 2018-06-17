How to tell which are the right running shoes for you

One of the items up for public comment at City Council tomorrow is the May Monthly Report from the Public Works Department. The report addresses flooding which has affected several areas in the city in the last few weeks.
This year's Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is the first of what Rene Critelli says she hopes will become an annual event hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The food truck competition is raising funds for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, otherwise known as V.A.S.H.
If you've thought about picking up running, has it ever crossed your mind about the shoes you should buy? Is it okay to just head to a department store and pick out your size?
Riley Miano is an 11-year-old girl who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, more commonly known as A.D.H.D. She also suffers from heightened anxiety. Riley and her parents, Stacie and Jacob, have been raising funds for the last four months to bring a special service dog into their lives.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday night.
Mammoth – It’s like a scene from the 60’s. Someone is feeding bears in Yellowstone.
Instacart, a retail delivery service, will launch in Billings and other areas in the state at the end of the month.
If you've thought about picking up running, has it ever crossed your mind about the shoes you should buy? Is it okay to just head to a department store and pick out your size?
Missoula City Police say they were called to the area of Lowell School on Phillips Street around 2:26 Sunday morning for a report of an injured woman lying in the roadway.
According to the Billings Police Department, a pickup versus bicycle crash left one person with head injuries.
