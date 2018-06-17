How to tell which are the right running shoes for you

If you've thought about picking up running, has it ever crossed your mind about the shoes you should buy? Is it okay to just head to a department store and pick out your size?



"If you're serious about your sport, you should be serious about your shoes," Thompson said.



Cindy Thompson started timeout sports years ago. The reason?



"I would go places and someone would hold up a shoe and say 'Now isn't this cute? Don't you think you'd like this?', Thompson said. "And I always thought there had to be more to buying a shoe than 'isn't this cute.' "



The process of picking out the correct running shoes for your specific feet doesn't mean you pick your size and you're done.



"I can't tell you how many people come in and say 'Oh I wear a size 8' and they leave the store wearing a size 9 1/2 AA," Thompson said.

The correct fit is very important.



"When you run, you come down with 5 to 6 times your body weight and that foot has to absorb the shock but it also has to support you," Thompson said.



KULR-8's Lori Buhring let Thompson pick her shoes. First, we talk about the foot's arch.



"I look at someone's feet while they're sitting," Thompson explained. "If they have a high arch but when they stand, it flexes quite a bit, that tells me that arch needs to be supported. So, I go with a stability shoe."



"If they don't have much of an arch and they stand up and what should be an arch is resting on the floor, that's considered a very flexible arch or even a 'flat foot.' Then, the type of shoe that we would choose would be one that is cut on a straighter platform," Thompson said.



And how about those who have high arches all the time?



"Then you're in neutral shoes or strictly cushioned shoe, one that the mid-sole material on the medial and lateral side is just designed to absorb shock and there is no extra support in the shoe."



Thompson said she makes sure the ball of the foot is over the widest part of the shoe. That ensures the arch is in the right spot. She then uses the brannock device for other foot measurements.



"The heel is pushed way back and you stand up and put all your weight on it," Thompson said. "We see where your toe ends and we usually add half size so you're not pushed at the end."



Once the shoe is picked, the runner will go for a jog.



"On a treadmill, often times, people don't run real natural," Thompson said. "So, if we get them on a sidewalk and watch them, it's a much better indicator that we've chosen the right shoe."



At the end of the day, Thompson says it's better to spend a few extra dollars on a decent shoe.



"You can cheese out about a lot of things, but not your running shoes.," Thompson said. "If you're serious and you want to continue to enjoy your sport and you want to continue injury-free, it's really important that you do spend the money and you do get a really good shoe."



Thompson believes if you run at all or even have a desire to run then you are a runner.