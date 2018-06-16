First annual Food Truck Battles held at MetraPark - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

First annual Food Truck Battles held at MetraPark

Here are the winners of the first ever Food Truck Battle:

  • Best BBQ: Fat Racks BBQ
  • Best Asian food: Khanthalys
  • Best Tacos: Gringo's 
  • Best American fare: Montana Melt
  • Best Dessert: Oktoberfest
  • Best Frozen Drink: Kona Ice
  • Best Overall: Gringo's
  • People's Choice: Zero Forks Given 

This year's Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is the first of what Rene Critelli says she hopes will become an annual event hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The food truck competition is raising funds for Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, otherwise known as V.A.S.H. 10 percent of the proceeds from all sales will go to the Housing Authority program to help homeless veterans get into housing.

The Breakfast Exchange Club usually serves alcohol at MetraPark events for their fundraising, but this time they wanted to do something different. 

Rene says, "I was Las Vegas about seven years ago and they had a Foodie Fest there. It's a huge national event: trucks come in from all over the country to be in it. And it always stuck in the back of my mind that it would be something cool to do in Billings."

Even with inclement weather, plenty of people made the trip out to MetraPark to get a taste of the competition. The winner is determined by the people's vote. Visitors are given a ticket at the gate to put in a bucket at their favorite food truck.

Celebrity judges will also be walking around looking for the best of the best in 7 categories: barbecue, Asian food, tacos, American fare, dessert, frozen drink, and best overall.

