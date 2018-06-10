Montana's Star Studded Rosters Impress Versus Wyoming

This past weekend the Montana All Star boys and girls teams proved for the second straight year to have an edge on the Wyoming All Stars. The boys came away with a sweep, getting a win Friday night in Sheridan 76-63 behind former Bozeman Hawk and future Montana Griz Mack Anderson's 16 points, then completed the sweep on Saturday with a 95-80 win at Rocky Mountain College. Overall eight of the ten players on team Montana's roster will be heading to play collegiate basketball, the only two who are not set to play hoops in college are Hardin's David Evans, who easily could be playing basketball, but instead has committed to play football at Montana State Northern, and CMR's Garrison Rothwell, who hasn't signed with a school. The players that will be moving on to the next level are: Mack Anderson (Montana), Sam Beighle (Carroll), Dawson Fowler (Providence), Trent Mikalatos (Providence), Sam Vining (Rocky Mountain), TJ Reynolds (MSU Northern), Conner Kieckbusch (Montana Tech), and Phillip Malatare (North Idaho). Montana has now won 14 straight in their series with Wyoming, and now leads the series 59-27.

The girls had an even more successful weekend than the guys. Most all star games don't have an emphasis on defense, but the Treasure State ladies put on a clinic, holding Wyoming to 37 and 35 points respectively, after no team had ever been held under 40 points in the series. While holding Wyoming to only 72 combined points, however, the offense didn't slow down for Montana. In the two game set the ladies scored 145 points, more than double their opponent's score, and had plenty of chemistry moving the ball. This may be one of the most talented teams we've ever seen for the Montana girls roster, featuring eight players set to play collegiately, with six of them headed to Division I. The players moving on to the next level are: Kylie Frohlich (Montana), Brynley Fitzgerald (Montana State), Jordyn Schweyen (Montana), Kamden Hilborn (Montana State), Kailee Oliverson (Nevada), Taylor Sullivan (West Point), Kloie Thatcher (Rocky Mountain), and Dani Urick (Montana Tech). With the win Montana moves to a five game winning streak, and holds a 31-13 lead in the series.