Royals Win Second Straight Game on Walk Off Over Butte

For most of the season, the Billings Royals have been a team that hasn't had to rely on end of game heroics. That was until their last two games. Coming off a walk off win last Saturday versus the Scarlets, the Royals needed another heroic performance. This time coming from Connor Hunter, who in the bottom of the ninth with the score tied at two apiece send a ground ball to the third baseman on a fielders choice, but the throw to the plate to tag was off the mark, as the catcher dropped it, allowing Brooks Zimmer to score on an error and guide the Royals to a 3-2 win.

The Miners and Royals will play a double header on Sunday to wrap up their series at 1:00 and 3:30 at Dehler Park.