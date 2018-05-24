To DEET or not to DEET… that is the question.

You might not think it matters as long as it keeps those pesky mosquitoes away, but you might want to take a closer look at that bug spray bottle before you spray it on you or your kiddo's.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to bug spray is if the chemical N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, more commonly known as ‘DEET’, is safe to use; especially on children.

The good news is that you’re 100% in the clear. But… here’s the catch.

According to both the CDC and Kids Health, DEET is totally fine to use but only in small quantities!

Between 10%-30% in concentration is the recommended amount. Any higher and it can be toxic, causing skin rashes, blisters, and irritation.

Just make sure you check the label before you apply it.

Here are a few more helpful guidelines for DEET bug spray:

• Lower concentration's for short periods of time outside (1-2 hours)

• Higher concentration's for longer periods of time outside (3+ hours)

• Avoid spraying on young children’s hands (so they don’t accidentally ingest it)

• Spray in an open area with plenty of ventilation

• Wash clothes after use

• Avoid spraying under clothing, on cuts/irritated skin and face

Repellents also containing picaridin and/or lemon and eucalyptus oil are an alternative!