The Heights receives hail and water damage from thunderstorm

Strong to severe thunderstorms passing through the region produced strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail. The Billings area received one hail of a storm, especially in the Heights.



The thunderstorm in Billings began around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Heights area received what seemed to be the worst of it, with big-sized hail appearing near 4 p.m. Guillermo Mora was working during the hail storm and recalled what he saw.



"So, we were working, we weren't getting busy and I was taking an order," Mora explained. "Out of nowhere, we just heard something hit the roof and we all looked outside and a big hailstorm {was seen}. Oh my god, it was fun."



It wasn't just hail falling from the sky. Massive amounts of rain flooded the streets, even driveways of residential homes. Judy Toth experienced flooding on her driveway, including her garage.



"It started about 2 feet in the garage and I called my son, Michael Toth," Toth said. "He came down and he put the hose to drain the water out of the garage into the yard."



Another woman who lives on the same street as Toth had also received water damage and flooding on her front yard. The neighbor said her basement is flooded as well. Both neighbors who received water damage in their basement and in their garage said it's going to take overnight for the water to completely be gone.

KULR-8 received reports that the hail in the Heights were pea, nickel or quarter sized.