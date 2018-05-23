MDT hosts pedestrian and bicycle workshop

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for your input on developing the state's first bicycle and pedestrian plan.

MDT is hosting a number of workshops across the state and everyone is welcome to attend.

MDT says public participation will help them assess on what they need to focus on which includes safety, maintenance and system preservation.

Billings Trailnet's executive director Kristi Drake will be present at the workshop.

She said she would like to see more separate bicycle and pedestrian paths.

"I really really encourage everyone, people who bike, people who walk. We are all part of the transportation system and MDT could use information from all of us. We do need education throughout this community and throughout the state about how to share the road safely," said Drake.

The Billings workshop will be held at the Double Tree Hilton, Ballroom C, on May 24th from 4-7 p.m.

