Wyoming approves first grizzly hunt in 44 years

Wyoming approves its first hunt of grizzly bears in 44 years. The hunt's rules will allow up to 22 grizzlies to be killed in a wide area east and south of Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks.
The world’s largest geyser has erupted six times in Yellowstone recently.
Couple arrested after leading police on a chase through a field and a barbed wire fence.
People who adopt animals from shelters often call them “Rescues”. Park County’s entire animal shelter needs to be rescued. They’re dealing with mold, cats in tiny cages, and inadequate heating and cooling.
Scientists in Wyoming have launched a six-year study of the effect of wind-energy development on pronghorn antelopes.
Yellowstone National Park officials are launching a new bison quarantine program aimed at establishing new, disease-free herds on public and tribal lands.
Biologists will be conducting bear research in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks over the next couple of months.
A former school bus driver in Wyoming has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage teens.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has received about 10,000 applications for permits to drill over the last year.
The National Parks Conservation Association has turned in a petition with about 33,000 signatures calling on Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead to put off or curtail a planned grizzly bear hunt.
