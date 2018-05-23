Former Billings chemist of water treatment plan lab accused of tampering with water samples

A former chemist of the Billings Water Treatment Plant laboratory is being accused of contaminating water samples conducted by another worker in 2015. The move ultimately cost the city of Billings its state certification.

Michelle Henderson was set to make an appearance in Yellowstone County court today on one count of tampering with public records or information.

According to court documents, Henderson allegedly put a white substance into another chemists samples when she was out to lunch. When asked about the incident, Henderson replied "oh" and didn't explain why she had allegedly contaminated the samples.

The city of Billings was required to spend thousands of dollars to conduct an investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

