"Summa --- Laude" - Publix censors graduation cake - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

"Summa --- Laude" - Publix censors graduation cake

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
SOUTH CAROLINA -

(WCBD)  A South Carolina family received a surprise when they opened up the box to reveal the cake they ordered for their son's high school graduation.

"It was humiliating and funny at the same time, but definitely shocking," Cara Koscinski says.

Cara says her son Jacob worked really hard for his 4.7 GPA, and she wanted to recognize those high honors by displaying "Summa Cum Laude" on his graduation cake.

"I ordered the cake online, and I ordered it Thursday night from the Publix website and they immediately said 'censored' when I went to hit the submit button. So I redid it because I didn't know what word would be censored. And it still didn't accept it because it had the three letters, C-U-M in it," Koscinski says.

She says in the comment section, she specified that she wasn't trying to order a vulgar cake, and the word is Latin. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2J43Wi1

  • TrendingMore>>

  • "Summa --- Laude" - Publix censors graduation cake

    "Summa --- Laude" - Publix censors graduation cake

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:36 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:36:48 GMT

    A South Carolina family received a surprise when they opened up the box to reveal the cake they ordered for their son's high school graduation.

    A South Carolina family received a surprise when they opened up the box to reveal the cake they ordered for their son's high school graduation.

  • Judge: President blocking critics on Twitter violates First Amendment

    Judge: President blocking critics on Twitter violates First Amendment

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:27:42 GMT

    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech. 

    A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech. 

  • Double Danger: Snake Bite Follows ATV Crash

    Double Danger: Snake Bite Follows ATV Crash

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:20 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:20:21 GMT

    Texas 12-year-old recovering from a snake bite and a broken leg after being thrown from an ATV, then landing on a rattlesnake.

    Texas 12-year-old recovering from a snake bite and a broken leg after being thrown from an ATV, then landing on a rattlesnake.

    •   

  • Most Popular