Laurel declares local flooding emergency

LAUREL, Mont. -

The city of Laurel declared a state of emergency for flooding effective immediately. 

The city announced the emergency just after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

The declaration is due to heavy rains and the persistent above-average snowpack upstream of Laurel causing the Yellowstone River to rise significantly. 

Below is the attached press release. 

