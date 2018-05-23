Judge: President blocking critics on Twitter violates First Amendment

Strong to severe thunderstorms passing through the region produced strong winds, heavy rain, and large hail.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for your input on developing the state's first bicycle and pedestrian plan.
Cowboys Restaurant and Bar sits on the bank of the Yellowstone River.
A former chemist of the Billings Water Treatment Plant laboratory is being accused of contaminating water samples conducted by another worker in 2015.
The city of Laurel declared a state of emergency for flooding effective immediately.
A South Carolina family received a surprise when they opened up the box to reveal the cake they ordered for their son's high school graduation.
A federal judge in New York says President Donald Trump violates the First Amendment by blocking critics on Twitter for political speech.
Texas 12-year-old recovering from a snake bite and a broken leg after being thrown from an ATV, then landing on a rattlesnake.
A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home.
From buns to braids, and even ponytails, Johnson offers classes exclusively for dads to teach them how to style their little girls' hair.
A high school student suspended after refusing to cover a t-shirt supporting President Trump's border wall is suing the school district.
Diego Lopez-Herrea is accused of watching McMenamin through the window of her home. He even came back to her house weeks later to confess.
Bozeman shared some of the tip with co-workers, but plans on putting the rest towards home improvement projects, spoiling her seven grandchildren and taking a trip to Ireland.
A Washington high school English teacher let a student sleep in his class last week and the thread on Twitter describing the reason has gone viral.
The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office has arrested and booked a man suspected of first degree murder Saturday. Jacob Ozuna fled the state of Washington. According to Q13 Fox, a Washington news station, The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima said Ozuna is "a six-time convicted felon and a dangerous gang member." according to Q13, Ozuna, a.k.a "Kapone," has a $1 million dollar warrant for first degree murder along with two counts of assaul...
A family from Malta on vacation in Cancun has had their dream vacation come to a terrible conclusion after a dive off of a dock resulted in a broken spine.
GRANGEVILLE, IDAHO - The search continues for four people who remain missing after their car wrecked and landed upside-down in the Selway River in a remote part of Idaho. Newly released video shows the car submerged in a fast-moving river.
The city of Laurel declared a state of emergency for flooding effective immediately.
A former chemist of the Billings Water Treatment Plant laboratory is being accused of contaminating water samples conducted by another worker in 2015.
A South Carolina family received a surprise when they opened up the box to reveal the cake they ordered for their son's high school graduation.
Cowboys Restaurant and Bar sits on the bank of the Yellowstone River.
A 30-year-old man has been ordered by a judge to leave his parents' home.
