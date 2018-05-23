State of the art firearm training technology comes to Billings

A local gun range brings state of the art technology to Billings in an effort to help better train those new to firearms and even seasoned veterans.

Up until May 10, if you went to a gun range, you'd get a target, send it down range and start shooting. Basic target practice. At Black Butte Range, you can practice in much more dynamic scenarios.

It's called TiTraining. It brings virtual moving targets to the range, giving shooters multiple situations to train with their firearm. You use your own firearm and must react and shoot targets popping up at different angles and seemingly different distances.

We sent KULR-8's Greg LaMotte through the training. He said your adrenaline really starts pumping and your reflexes, target acquisition, and shooting skills are put to the test.

Andrew Stapleton is a part-owner of Black Butte Range. He said this training gives shooters a more lifelike feel when using their firearms to better prepare them for potentially dangerous situations.

"It helps them become proficient in carrying because of the quick target acquisition that multiple targets, not just shooting and one piece of paper standing still," said Stapleton. "You're actually having to move, there's never going to be an instance in a self-defense scenario where you're just standing still. So, this allows you to get essentially real-world training in a secure environment."

Right now, there are ten programs to choose from. The programs force quick thinking and increase shooting skills.

"The big interest around this area has been people getting prepared for self-defense scenarios and this helps because you're able to train with your firearm," Stapleton said. "You don't have to use big, bulky CO2 guns. You're able to actually train with the gun you carry on you all day."