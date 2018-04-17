Volunteer to become a skywarn spotter - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Volunteer to become a skywarn spotter

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

If you want to be more involved when you see severe weather in your area, now's your chance. Now that spring is here, Billings faces another season of severe weather. That's why the National Weather Service in Billings is in need of volunteers to help track severe weather.

Dozens of people attended the storm spotter training class in Billings to learn the finer points of tracking severe weather.

"We talked about thunderstorms and how those are formed," Shawn Palmquist said. "We also talked about the different threats from thunderstorms like lightning. Severe thunderstorms such as hail, strong winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding."

Shawn Palmquist is the general forecaster with the National Weather Service in Billings, Montana. He said volunteer skywarn spotters are very helpful.

"Especially in a rural area like South Central and South East Montana. A lot of the times when we're forecasting or we're putting out warnings for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes, we really don't know what's going on at the ground."

Denise Borntrager is a returning volunteer who came to the session to refresh her knowledge.

"I've always been fascinated with storms and so my twin sister and I would always go out during the storms and watch them," Borntrager said. "I'd take videos and pictures of the clouds." 

