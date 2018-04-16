Mick Durham Introduced as MSUB Men's Basketball Coach

Mick Durham was officially announced as the MSU Billings men's basketball coach on Monday as he returns back to the place it all started. Durham played high school basketball at Three Forks, and led the Wolves to a state championship in 1974. After that, Durham played college basketball at Montana State, before beginning his coaching career at Shepherd, and then returning to Bozeman as an assistant coach for the Bobcats, before eventually becoming the head coach for 16 seasons.

During his time in Bozeman Mick became the second most all time winningest coach during his 16 years with the Bobcats, winning coach of the year honors three times. Following his time in Bozeman, Mick spent the past seven seasons coaching Alaska-Fairbanks in the GNAC, and says that gives him plenty of familiarity with his new Yellowjacket squad.