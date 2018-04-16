Mick Durham Introduced as MSUB Men's Basketball Coach

Mick Durham was officially announced as the MSU Billings men's basketball coach on Monday as he returns back to the place it all started.
The wins improve the Yellowjackets’ Great Northwest Athletic Conference record to 8-7 making them one of three league teams with a record above .500.
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.
Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the Tigers
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to assume leadership of the Washington State University women's basketball program," said Ethridge.
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.
