Comparing SD2 and Freehold Township

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings School District 2:

22 elementary schools
6 middle schools
3 high schools
31 total schools

Total (2015-2016 school year): 16,518 students; 1,108 teachers


Freehold Township District:

5 Elementary schools
2 middle schools
Early Child Learning Center
zero high schools
8 total schools

Total (2015-2016 school year): 3,837 students; 353 classroom teachers

*INFORMATION GATHERED FROM THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR EDUCATION STATISTICS*

