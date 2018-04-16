Comparing SD2 and Freehold Township

Comparing Billings School District 2 to Freehold Township District out of New Jersey.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested two Washington state residents after finding 114 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $285,000 in their vehicle on Saturday, April 14.
While Billings has seen several officer-involved shootings, the most recent one in the state of Montana happened on Crow Reservation.
The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
Comparing Billings School District 2 to Freehold Township District out of New Jersey.
HAVRE: Flooding is taking over the Hi-Line for the second straight day.
MISSOULA - Montana has three confirmed cases of E. coli illness tied to an outbreak on chopped romaine lettuce mix. Do not eat any store-bought chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona area, health officals say.
While Billings has seen several officer-involved shootings, the most recent one in the state of Montana happened on Crow Reservation.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested two Washington state residents after finding 114 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $285,000 in their vehicle on Saturday, April 14.
SEELEY LAKE - A western Montana family is battling the unthinkable after their three-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
