WHP seizes an estimated $285,000 in marijuana

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers arrested two Washington state residents after finding 114 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $285,000 in their vehicle on Saturday, April 14.
While Billings has seen several officer-involved shootings, the most recent one in the state of Montana happened on Crow Reservation.
The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
