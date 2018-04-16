Immunotherapy shows new promise for treating lung cancer

Two new studies find immunotherapy could be the new standard of care for lung cancer patients who are often diagnosed after their disease has spread.
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.
A debate started on Twitter after Heinz launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of the condiments called Mayochup.
A 4-year-old is making a difference by helping feed the homeless in his hometown.
A New York police department has served winter notice... Winter is under arrest.
A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering through an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her child.
The remains of a gunner whose plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean during World War II have been identified and returned to his sister in Ohio after 73 years.
BROOKFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend. The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is in the midst of hiring up to 400 summer employees to staff up before tourists flock to the park.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) says state and local health agencies are investigation several reports of E. coli illness likely linked to romaine lettuce.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
