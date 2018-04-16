Immunotherapy shows new promise for treating lung cancer

Two new studies find immunotherapy could be the new standard of care for lung cancer patients who are often diagnosed after their disease has spread.

President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

A debate started on Twitter after Heinz launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of the condiments called Mayochup.

A humorous picture posted by the Depew Police Department in western New York. They are tired of winter.

More than 3 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder. That's why April is now the month to bring awareness and education to people about autism. Mary Maloney has more in your health segment.