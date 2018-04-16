Keystone XL developer to meet with landowners

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
Back in 1995, Mike Muir was just looking a foot in the door as he took an athletic training position with the Billings Bulls under then head coach Bliss Littler. Little did he know, that job would change his life.
The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline plans to meet with landowners along its planned route through Nebraska this week and will start surveying for the project in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana.
The state’s largest business organization for high school students may not be able to send its students to state and national competitions in the coming year.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
