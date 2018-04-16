Fatal officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lodge Grass

An officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass leaves one man dead.

Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.

Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney confirms that one person was shot multiple times by a responding officer.

Mayor Dabney tells KULR-8 he knows the person shot and that he grew up with the man. Mayor Dabney calls the situation "heartbreaking" and says he "can't wait for the truth to come out."

The person shot was allegedly carrying a knife.

Witnesses tell KULR-8 that the man was drunk and disorderly outside of the home, went into the home, and then came back outside with a knife. That's when a BIA agent allegedly shot him.

Family members tell KULR-8 that man with the knife was shot multiple times.

BIA cannot confirm witness accounts at this time.

BIA and Big Horn County deputies are not commenting beyond the fact that this is a federal investigation.

Mayor Dabney says the community of Lodge Grass is continuing to heal following a triple homicide there last August.

As of 10:00 PM police were actively working the scene.

This is a developing story. KULR-8 will continue to gather information and will have an update on Wake Up Montana.