Golden Knights Trainer Mike Muir Remembers Beginnings in Billings

"Every Canadian kid's dream is to somehow make it to the NHL, and I wasn't going to do it playing, so I got into the sports medicine field. And once I had the opportunity in the states working with junior hockey that's been the lifelong dream is to make it to the NHL."

Back in 1995, Mike Muir was just looking a foot in the door as he took an athletic training position with the Billings Bulls under then head coach Bliss Littler. Little did he know, that job would change his life.

"When I moved to Montana, I had the opportunity to work with the Bulls," said Muir. "It was a great opportunity, and I created a friendship with Bliss so where he went with his teams he'd take me along as a trainer."

But that's just on the ice. Muir's biggest win in the Treasure State may have come off of it.

"I married a Billings girl, former sheriff of Yellowstone Country, Chuck Maxwell, it was his daughter, Kim," said Muir. "I definitely outkicked the coverage, as they say, with Kimmie."

It's a huge jump from Centennial Ice Arena to the NHL, but after stops with the Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, Mike received the opportunity to be the Las Vegas Golden Knight's assistant athletic trainer in the franchise's first season, fulfilling that boyhood dream.

"I essentially am a liaison for when the players (get hurt)," said Muir. "(Associate head athletic trainer) Kyle (Moore) will go on the ice and look after the player at that time, and if he needs something else like to see our doctors in the training room then I'll take them off to the training room to see the docs at that time."

While it might feel like the Golden Knights became an overnight success in the NHL, Muir can assure us, there was a whole lot that needed to be done before the players even hit the ice.

"It is a phenomenal opportunity to get in on the ground level," said Muir. "You know, we're writing our own book here with the team. And the start so far has been successful, very successful. It started from scratch with the practice facility, and then it comes down to, we have to order everything. Every piece of equipment, every piece of medical tape, everything. There's no stock of anything in the store room to restock everything. So as things started filtering in we started filling up the cupboards."

Not only the did the cupboards get filled, but so did the win column. The Golden Knights success this season has been unprecedented, with many things needing to come together behind the scenes to make it possible. Including hiring the right training staff.