New Addiction Treatment

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
Back in 1995, Mike Muir was just looking a foot in the door as he took an athletic training position with the Billings Bulls under then head coach Bliss Littler. Little did he know, that job would change his life.
Back in 1995, Mike Muir was just looking a foot in the door as he took an athletic training position with the Billings Bulls under then head coach Bliss Littler. Little did he know, that job would change his life.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
A report on a fatal mine accident in Wyoming says large slabs of coal fell in the days before a miner was crushed by falling coal.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized about 123 pounds of Marijuana with an estimated street value of $307,000 following a traffic stop on Thursday, April 12th.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to prioritize eliminating Japan’s 3.3 percent tariff on U.S. soda ash at the next U.S.-Japan Economic Dialogue meeting.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
Cody – Wyoming hunters are hearing about Wyoming’s proposed grizzly hunting regulations in meetings across the state.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The University of Wyoming has launched a smartphone app aimed at keeping students safe on campus.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a 76-year-old man is dead after his vehicle apparently hit a passing train near Cheyenne.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
The Bureau of Land Management is proposing to gather excess wild horses in northern Wyoming.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Authorities say a 14-year-old northern Wyoming boy was killed when the cannon he was building exploded.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
Cody – Wyoming’s Treasurer, Mark Gordon, said thinking out of the box allowed him to help Wyoming make a billion dollars more income on the state’s investments.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lodge Grass. Reports of the shooting came into the KULR-8 newsroom shortly before 8:00 PM.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
After just eight hours of deliberations, a Yakima jury reached a verdict in the three week long double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco.
After just eight hours of deliberations, a Yakima jury reached a verdict in the three week long double murder trial of Manuel Verduzco.
The Walla Walla Police Department arrested four people Friday morning for fake identifications, cash, and checks.
The Walla Walla Police Department arrested four people Friday morning for fake identifications, cash, and checks.
BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.
BAYVIEW, Idaho - It's been six days since a 67-year-old man went missing while boating on Lake Pend Oreille. Friends of that man are continuing the search over the weekend. Friends of John Key gathered in Bayview, Idaho, Saturday morning to continue searching for him. "Somewhere around 12 boats are out there right this moment searching for him," said Key's friend Chris Gormsen.
Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...
Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...