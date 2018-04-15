American Red Cross needs smoke alarm volunteers

CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.

A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.

A source tells CNN that former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health. The 92 year old matriarch of the bush family has been in and out of the hospital several times over the last year. She's been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. The source told CNN that Bush doesn't want to go back to a hospital and is being cared for at her home in Houston. She's been married to former president George Herbert Walker Bush for 73 years.