American Red Cross needs smoke alarm volunteers

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
According to Montana Red Cross, more than 40 volunteers are needed to go door-to-door to install the alarms and replace batteries in existing alarms.
The Red Cross will also help families create escape plans.
The press release also states having working smoke alarms in a home cuts the risk of death from a fire in half.
This is all part of a nationwide movement to help reduce home fire death and injuries by 25 percent by 2020.
The Montana Red Cross needs more than 40 volunteers to install the smoke alarms throughout the Magic City.
If you would like to volunteer, click here. 

  • New Addiction Treatment

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:56:11 GMT

    CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication. 

  • Nursing assistant goes from helping patients to becoming one

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:12:38 GMT

    A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.

  • New Addiction Treatment

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:56 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:56:11 GMT

    CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication. 

  • One person dead, five injured after head-on collision

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:47:05 GMT

    Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, a report came in of a two-vehicle head-on collision 4 miles south of Fort Benton on Highway 87. 

  • Nursing assistant goes from helping patients to becoming one

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:12:38 GMT

    A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.

  • MHP releases video of near head on collisions with wrong way drivers

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:05:41 GMT
    Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.

  • Bounty hunters broke in, handcuffed Lolo man over $115

    Sunday, April 15 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-04-15 19:48:54 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits. 

  • Miles City man sentenced for child pornography

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:02 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:02:28 GMT
    Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.

  • Glacier's popular bear cam shut down for spring

    Saturday, April 14 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 23:46:55 GMT

    Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.

  • One dead after Gallatin County avalanche

    Saturday, April 14 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-15 03:49:35 GMT
    One person has died after an avalanche in Gallatin County Today. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Saddle Peak area south of Bridger Bowl Ski Area at 11 Saturday morning for an avalanche. Witnesses said they saw the avalanche on the skyline run off Saddle Peak. Search and Rescue volunteers at Bridger Bowl, with support from 25 rescuers, avalanche dogs, and a helicopter responded. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Gallatin National Forest...
  • Barbara Bush in failing health, being cared for in Houston home

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:47 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:47:41 GMT
    A source tells CNN that former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health. The 92 year old matriarch of the bush family has been in and out of the hospital several times over the last year. She's been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. The source told CNN that Bush doesn't want to go back to a hospital and is being cared for at her home in Houston. She's been married to former president George Herbert Walker Bush for 73 years.
  • Court docs: Meth smoke permeated YMCA daycare

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:25:51 GMT

    MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.

