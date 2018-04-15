Nursing assistant goes from helping patients to becoming one

CODY – Eleven years after KULR 8 reported exclusively on the deadly effects of prescription drug addiction in Montana and Northwest Wyoming, it is still killing people in the region. A new kind of treatment is being offered to people who are fighting addiction, and it uses another opioid medication.
The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to install smoke alarms throughout the Billings area. 200 smoke alarms are set to be installed in 60 Billings homes on the 18th and 19th of May and the Montana Red Cross is searching for volunteers.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
A certified nursing assistant at Billings Clinic has spent years helping others, but now is need of help herself. The job of medical workers is to help the sick or disabled.
Troopers nearly struck by wrong-way drivers in head-on collisions in two separate incidents.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
Investigators found William Pulse had uploaded 653 images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.
Much to the dismay of bear cam binge watchers, Glacier National Park has shut down it's popular bear webcam for the spring.
MISSOULA - A drug cleanup expert estimates that a YMCA daycare has been permeated with methamphetamine fumes and the cleanup could cost more than $80,000.
