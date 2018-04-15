Bounty hunters broke in, handcuffed Lolo man over $115

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters. They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.

A source tells CNN that former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health. The 92 year old matriarch of the bush family has been in and out of the hospital several times over the last year. She's been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. The source told CNN that Bush doesn't want to go back to a hospital and is being cared for at her home in Houston. She's been married to former president George Herbert Walker Bush for 73 years.