National Weather Service looking for storm spotter volunteers

The National Weather Service has several training classes scheduled over the next month to help prepare volunteers for the upcoming severe weather season.

On their website, NWS explains that they rely on trained volunteers to help supplement information obtained by doppler radar indicating severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Their valuable cooperation is important in the warning process. Weather reports from trained spotters are used along with doppler radar data to issue warnings of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods.

Spotter Training Classes cover offer important information about severe weather including damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes and flash floods.

Storm spotters are also indoctrinated in severe weather and lightning safety.

The next class is scheduled for Monday, April 16th in Billings. For complete information including other dates and locations visit the National Weather Services website by clicking this link.